Thursday, September 22, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 21, 2022

“A Captain’s Duty” - Captain Phillips To Speak At Mass Maritime

Captain Richard Phillips, author of A Captain’s Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALs, and Dangerous Days at Sea, will discuss his encounter, his remarkable rescue and lessons learned, in an Ed Fouhy Speaker Series program presented by the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center on October 6. Photo courtesy Mass Maritime

On Thursday October 6, Captain Richard Phillips, author of A Captain’s Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALs, and Dangerous Days at Sea, will discuss his encounter, his remarkable rescue and lessons learned, in an Ed Fouhy Speaker Series program presented by the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center.  The program will begin at 7:00 PM at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Admirals Hall, 101 Academy Drive, Buzzards Bay, MA.

The now-famous hostage standoff began on Wednesday, April 8, 2009 when a small band of Somali pirates swung a ladder from their skiff onto the MV Maersk Alabama, a US-flagged container ship ferrying food aid to refugees in Kenya.  It was the first hijacking of a U.S. ship in more than 200 years.  Captain Phillips became the center of an extraordinary international drama when he was taken hostage by the pirates who attacked his ship.  The incident held the world’s attention for five days, ending in his climactic rescue by US Navy SEALs from the USS Bainbridge.  Phillips wrote A Captain’s Duty to tell his story.  The book reached the New York Times Best Seller list and became a film entitled "Captain Phillips" starring Tom Hanks, with a premiere at the New York Film Festival and several Academy Award nominations.

General Admission tickets are $20 each in advance for the in-person event at Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), or $25 at the door.  A book signing will follow the program, with books available for purchase.  Proof of COVID vaccination is required by MMA.  The event will also be available at home via Zoom for $10.  Tickets may be purchased via the Center’s website ChathamMarconi.org.  Special rates apply for Students and Center members.

