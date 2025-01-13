Subscribe
Search

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High

January 13, 2025

(c) Stock87 / Adobestock
(c) Stock87 / Adobestock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, hit more than a one-month high on Monday on the back of higher capesize rates.

The index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 45 points at 1,093 points, its highest level since Dec. 11.

The capesize index rose 167 points to 1,615 points, a six-week peak. Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $1,381 to $13,391.

Iron ore futures rallied to their highest in more than a week on Monday, as revived hopes of more stimulus from top consumer China boosted sentiment.

The panamax index fell by 27 points to 926 points, declining for the fourth-straight session. Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, decreased by $242 to $8,332.

The supramax index fell 10 points to 809 points, its lowest level since Aug. 15, 2023.

Elsewhere, Chinese and Indian refiners are seeking alternative supplies of crude as new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and tankers are set to be the most effective yet in curbing shipments to Moscow's biggest customers, numerous traders said on Monday.

Bulk Carriers Ports Cargo

Related Logistics News

(c) LCA

Great Lakes 2024 Iron Ore Trade Dips 2.5 PCT
The Bulk Carrier Jackson at W. 3rd - Cuyahoga (c) LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024
© Anders / Adobe Stock

Maersk Asks Customers to Act Before Potential US Strike
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline
From left, retired Merchant Marine chief engineer Byron "Andy" Anderson, Anacortes resident Elsie Bowers, and Xochitl Castaneda of the U.S. Maritime Administration participated in the Nov. 10 unveiling of the U.S. Merchant Marine plaque at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Anacortes, Washington. Bowers's late husband, Harlan, was a Merchant Marine able seaman during World War II and saw action in the South Pacific. (Photo: Richard Walker)

Remembering the service, sacrifice of the Merchant Marine
A boxship transits the Panama Canal (c) Searagen / AdobeStock

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

EU naval force: Allegedly hijacked Chinese fishing vessel liberated

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant

Dozens of tankers drop hook as US sanctions bite

Dozens of tankers drop hook as US sanctions bite

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Panama Canal traffic increased in Dec, however waterway still has empty slots
Hyundai's slow EV ramp-up in India injures its decarbonisation efforts, Greenpeace states
US companies warn of potential New Orleans copycat attack