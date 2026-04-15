Canon USA Launches MS-510 Multi-Purpose Camera for Low-Light Imaging

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the release of the MS-510, a multi-purpose camera engineered to meet the demands of ultra-low-light full-color video shooting. Building on the MS-500, the new MS-510 is designed to deliver high-fidelity captures of everything from nocturnal wildlife and natural nightscapes to high-security areas such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders where "seeing the unseen" is a mission-critical requirement.

In response to increasing demands for performance in near-total darkness, the MS-510 features a new Canon 1-inch Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor with the world’s highest number of pixels at approximately 3.2 million with improved Near-Infrared (NIR) sensitivity.

By leveraging this technology, the camera achieves a minimum subject illumination of 0.0006 lux, an improvement over the 0.001 lux of its predecessor. This allows for bright, full-color imaging in ultra-low-light environments where traditional cameras can fail. Furthermore, the MS-510 boasts improved NIR capabilities, providing a tactical advantage for night-mode operations and long-distance detection.

Key features include:

Broadcast-Grade Optics: Equipped with the broadcast industry standard B4 mount, the MS-510 has a built in magnifying optical system offering compatibility with Canon’s extensive lineup of 2/3-inch ultra-telephoto broadcast zoom lenses, enabling crystal-clear identification over vast distances.

Equipped with the broadcast industry standard B4 mount, the MS-510 has a built in magnifying optical system offering compatibility with Canon’s extensive lineup of 2/3-inch ultra-telephoto broadcast zoom lenses, enabling crystal-clear identification over vast distances. Advanced Image Processing: Integrated Haze Compensation automatically reduces the interference of mist and haze while adjusting contrast, and Smart Shade Control corrects for highlights and shadows to maintain image integrity in challenging lighting conditions.

Integrated Haze Compensation automatically reduces the interference of mist and haze while adjusting contrast, and Smart Shade Control corrects for highlights and shadows to maintain image integrity in challenging lighting conditions. Customizable Imaging Profiles: Users can create up to 20 customized image quality settings or utilize Custom Picture Presets to prioritize wide dynamic range or maximum noise reduction depending on the environment.

Designed to fit into existing security ecosystems, the MS-510 shares common protocols with the MS-500, including NU, Pelco-D, ONVIF, and WebView. It offers versatile output options, including 3G/HD-SDI for high-quality video feeds and a LAN terminal for IP-based camera control and distribution.

It will be on display at NAB 2026, an exhibition for broadcasting and video production equipment, in Canon’s booth #C3825, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 19-22. Attendees can see the MS-510 in person and see captured footage of its bright, full-color imaging in low-light environments. In addition, the Canon MS-510 will be on display April 28-30 in National Harbor, Maryland at the SPIE Defense+Security show.