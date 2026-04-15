Canon USA Launches MS-510 Multi-Purpose Camera for Low-Light Imaging

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the release of the MS-510, a multi-purpose camera engineered to meet the demands of ultra-low-light full-color video shooting. Building on the MS-500, the new MS-510 is designed to deliver high-fidelity captures of everything from nocturnal wildlife and natural nightscapes to high-security areas such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders where "seeing the unseen" is a mission-critical requirement.
In response to increasing demands for performance in near-total darkness, the MS-510 features a new Canon 1-inch Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor with the world’s highest number of pixels at approximately 3.2 million with improved Near-Infrared (NIR) sensitivity.
By leveraging this technology, the camera achieves a minimum subject illumination of 0.0006 lux, an improvement over the 0.001 lux of its predecessor. This allows for bright, full-color imaging in ultra-low-light environments where traditional cameras can fail. Furthermore, the MS-510 boasts improved NIR capabilities, providing a tactical advantage for night-mode operations and long-distance detection.
Key features include:
Designed to fit into existing security ecosystems, the MS-510 shares common protocols with the MS-500, including NU, Pelco-D, ONVIF, and WebView. It offers versatile output options, including 3G/HD-SDI for high-quality video feeds and a LAN terminal for IP-based camera control and distribution.
It will be on display at NAB 2026, an exhibition for broadcasting and video production equipment, in Canon’s booth #C3825, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 19-22. Attendees can see the MS-510 in person and see captured footage of its bright, full-color imaging in low-light environments. In addition, the Canon MS-510 will be on display April 28-30 in National Harbor, Maryland at the SPIE Defense+Security show.