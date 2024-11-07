Subscribe
10,000 Cadets Attend Sailors’ Society Virtual Conferences

November 7, 2024

Sea conference / (c) Sailors society

Record-breaking numbers of cadets and ratings from across the globe have attended the 2024 Sailors’ Society’s cadet conferences.

The four virtual interactive events held for North and South East Asia, Africa, and this month for the UK and Europe, explored wellness and mental health with a focus on key and current issues facing today’s cadets and seafarers.

Now in their fourth year, the conferences which form part of the global maritime charity’s ongoing work with maritime cadets, featured interactive sessions and practical advice from international and regional maritime employers and experts.
Sailors’ Society CEO, Sara Baade, said: “We've broken all previous attendance records for these events, and this shows just how much the next generation of seafarers value an event that focuses on their future wellness at sea.

“At Sailors’ Society, we know how important it is to look after the next generation of seafarers, to understand what motivates and worries them. Our unique circle of care ensures they are supported from the very start of their careers and so we are delighted that through these conferences, we have been able to give 10,000 cadets and ratings the tools and knowledge to ensure they can flourish once at sea.

“We now look forward to engaging with the class of 2025 at next year’s events.”

The conferences also provide the industry with a unique insight into the minds of tomorrow's workforce and the maritime industry’s future leaders.

“Harnessing unique data from our Gen Z seafarers we will be producing our 2024/5 Cadet Report. It will reveal what motivates and worries tomorrow’s workforce and maritime’s future leaders and highlights what the industry needs to do to attract, retain and support them.” Sara added.

