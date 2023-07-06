Subscribe
Search

PSA Buys Stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal

July 6, 2023

© Maren Winter / Adobe Stock
© Maren Winter / Adobe Stock

Singapore-based PSA International (PSA) has signed agreements to acquire a 22% minority stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal GmbH (DGT).

Located in the Port of Duisburg, DGT will be the first 100% climate-neutral inland container terminal located in the European hinterlands. With an area of 235,000 square meters, DGT will be the largest container terminal in the European hinterland when completed. The first construction phase is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

The transaction is subject to the approval of Germany’s competition and supervisory authorities. Upon completion of transaction, PSA will join Hupac, HTS and duisport as shareholders of DGT.

"We are pleased to have gained an important strategic partner for the DGT company in PSA, which will contribute significantly to the success of the Duisburg Gateway Terminal with its various business segments in Europe, Asia and worldwide. This network expansion strengthens both the competitive diversity and the further diversification of the Port of Duisburg. The topic of supply chain diversification has an increasingly important meaning," says duisport CEO Markus Bangen.

Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA, says, “As part of Europe’s largest and most sustainable inland port, DGT will be a key gateway in providing green logistics services to Germany’s dense industrial hinterland. Leveraging PSA’s global ports and supply chain network as well as its strong presence in continental Europe, PSA aims to strengthen the DGT partnership and support Germany’s green energy transition in line with our strategic focus towards enabling smoother, more resilient and sustainable trade.”

Ports Europe Singapore

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Ports of Stockholm Boosts Solar Electricity Production
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Ports Have Vital Role in Fight Against Greenhouse Gas...
© Tinatin / Adobe Stock

Fire Erupts in Ukraine's Port of Odesa from Missile Attack
(Photo: Peel Ports Group)

Peel Ports Building New Warehouse Facility at Port of...
(Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority)

PowerCon Installs Shore Power for Cruiseport Rotterdam
Source: ICTSI

New Pakistan-Australia Direct Service Launched

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Video

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Logistics News

PSA Buys Stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal

PSA Buys Stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal

Cavotec Shore Power in First for European Tanker

Cavotec Shore Power in First for European Tanker

Iron Ore Unloaded in Record Time

Iron Ore Unloaded in Record Time

Mack Boring Names Henkin COO

Mack Boring Names Henkin COO

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News