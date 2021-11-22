28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, November 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 22, 2021

Busan Box Terminal Orders Six Konecranes Sprinter Carriers

(Photo: Konecranes)

(Photo: Konecranes)

Busan New Container Terminal (BCNT) currently operates a fleet of 36 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers and is ordering six more to support a growing business. Like their predecessors, the Sprinter Carriers on order will have a critical role in transporting containers between the quayside and the container yard. Five of the units on order were booked in June and one in September of 2021. The order will be delivered by June 2022.

The Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order will be the first Stage V compliant container handling machines in the port of Busan. They will be equipped with eco-efficient, diesel-electric drives, fulfilling the EU Stage V emission standard, which will help BNCT meet its low-carbon operating targets.

Mynung-gil Jeon, General Manager of BNCT, said, “We received our first Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers in 2012 and have come to appreciate their reliability, efficiency, and strong local service support. We look forward to receiving the new ones.”

The six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order are of the type NSC 424 E, lifting containers 1-over-1 high. According to Konecranes, they are highly versatile, maneuverable, speedy machines that keep containers flowing between the quayside and the container yard.

Related News

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

Winter Weather, US Port Labor are Wild Cards in Shipping -Hapag-Lloyd

BW Group, Miros Enter JV Aimed at Fuel-Saving, Emission Reduction

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● Seasouls Maritime Crewing Agency ● Constanta, Romania, Romania

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Technical Manager – Superyachts

● United Kingdom

Customer service representative

● UAE
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int