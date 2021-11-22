Busan Box Terminal Orders Six Konecranes Sprinter Carriers

Busan New Container Terminal (BCNT) currently operates a fleet of 36 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers and is ordering six more to support a growing business. Like their predecessors, the Sprinter Carriers on order will have a critical role in transporting containers between the quayside and the container yard. Five of the units on order were booked in June and one in September of 2021. The order will be delivered by June 2022.

The Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order will be the first Stage V compliant container handling machines in the port of Busan. They will be equipped with eco-efficient, diesel-electric drives, fulfilling the EU Stage V emission standard, which will help BNCT meet its low-carbon operating targets.

Mynung-gil Jeon, General Manager of BNCT, said, “We received our first Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers in 2012 and have come to appreciate their reliability, efficiency, and strong local service support. We look forward to receiving the new ones.”

The six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order are of the type NSC 424 E, lifting containers 1-over-1 high. According to Konecranes, they are highly versatile, maneuverable, speedy machines that keep containers flowing between the quayside and the container yard.