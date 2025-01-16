Subscribe
Search

Burger to build Passenger Vessel for Wendella Sightseeing

January 16, 2025

CV-110 (c) Burger boats
CV-110 (c) Burger boats

Burger Boat Company has announced that is has been awarded a contract to construct an 89-foot passenger vessel for Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc.

This state-of-the-art passenger vessel will be built with Burger’s renowned craftsmanship and precision engineering, delivering the highest standards of safety, performance, and comfort. The 89-foot vessel is designed to enhance Wendella's commitment to providing exceptional experiences on Chicago’s iconic waterways, accommodating a wide range of tours and private events.

"We are honored to partner with Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc. to deliver a vessel that combines innovation, quality, and functionality,” said Jim Ruffolo, President and CEO of Burger Boat Company. "This project exemplifies Burger’s dedication to supporting commercial maritime operations with expertly crafted vessels tailored to the unique needs of our clients."

The new vessel is designed to align with Wendella’s mission of delivering a superior experience to tourists and event guests alike.

“As we look forward to our tenth decade of setting the standard for the industry and showcasing Chicago to the world, Wendella is pleased to be again working with Burger Boat Company and Seacraft Design, LLC on the newest addition to our fleet,” said Michael Borgstrom - Wendella President.

Construction of the 89-foot passenger vessel will take place at Burger Boat Company’s world-class shipyard in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Shipbuilding Ports Marine Equipment Coastal/Inland

Related Logistics News

IMO meeting 2025 (c) IMO

IMO Outlines 2025 Priorities

Dozens of Migrants Feared Drowned, NGO says

WSP-Led Partnership Secures Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding...

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant
Tagos 25 (c) Fairbanks Morse

Fairbanks Morse wins POs from Austal USA
(c) Ostseestaal/Ampereship

Ostseestaal/Ampereship will build all-electric ferry

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

AI empowers shipowners with safety management challenges

AI empowers shipowners with safety management challenges

Persistent Tracking: Vital to Safeguard Shipping in Dark Seas

Persistent Tracking: Vital to Safeguard Shipping in Dark Seas

AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding Scholarships

AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding Scholarships

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd: No immediate return to Red Sea

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

German parties' automobile policies in February nationwide election
Denmark's prime minister summons magnate following Trump's Greenland hazard
Finnish custom-mades will not pursue criminal examination of Eagle S crew