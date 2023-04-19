PSA Breakbulk Launches Project Cargo Ecosystem in Antwerp

PSA Breakbulk has launched the Port of Antwerp’s first Project Cargo Ecosystem.

The ecosystem is a one-stop shop breakbulk terminal facility located behind the locks on the south side of Churchill Dock. It offers infrastructure, equipment and value-added services for industrial partners to load and unload, store, package, consolidate and build-up their high-end project cargo within one dedicated location.

Since the establishment of the joint venture between PSA, Haeger & Schmidt Logistics and Felbermayr in 2021, PSA Breakbulk has invested millions of Euros in repurposing the facility at the Churchill dock into a fully-equipped heavy cargo facility.

Strategically located near the NextGen District, the facility is well-positioned to facilitate cargo flows requiring turnkey operations for the circular business in this area and to serve as marshalling and lay down areas for the petrochemical cluster in Antwerp.

With direct tide-free access to the sea and the hinterland, the facility offers the infrastructure, equipment and space to load, unload, store and handle all types of project cargo. The terminal features a quay length of 550 meters, a draught of 13 meters and a 140,000m2 yard. Currently, it is equipped with Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) with up to 40 axle lines to move heavy and bulky cargo around.

A permanent heavy lift crane with a lifting capacity up to 750 tons was also recently installed, setting the record for having the highest quayside lifting capacity in the port.

PSA Breakbulk has also invested in electrifying its equipment and installing a wind turbine, targeted to be operational by 2025.



