28811 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2020

Braemar Shipping Services Names Gundy CEO

James Gundy (Photo: Braemar Shipping Services)

James Gundy (Photo: Braemar Shipping Services)

Shipbroking, financial advisory and logistics services provider Braemar Shipping Services said Wednesday it has appointed James Gundy as group CEO, effective January 1.

Gundy has been the CEO of Braemar’s Shipbroking Division, the group’s largest operation, since joining the company in 2014 following the merger with ACM Shipping Group. He has been a shipbroker for 35 years specializing in tankers and sale and purchase projects. He was the CEO of ACM before the merger with Braemar.

Gundy will continue to lead the shipbroking division and remain fully operational in that role, in addition to his new role as group chief executive.

Ron Series, who has been the interim executive chairman of Braemar since July 2019, will revert to the role of nonexecutive chairman when Gundy takes up his new role.

Related News

Image: NYK

NYK Intros World’s 1st Onboard Digital Currency

 Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

 © Eugene / Adobe Stock

ABS Launches Infectious Disease Mitigation Notation

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int