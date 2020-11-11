Braemar Shipping Services Names Gundy CEO

Shipbroking, financial advisory and logistics services provider Braemar Shipping Services said Wednesday it has appointed James Gundy as group CEO, effective January 1.

Gundy has been the CEO of Braemar’s Shipbroking Division, the group’s largest operation, since joining the company in 2014 following the merger with ACM Shipping Group. He has been a shipbroker for 35 years specializing in tankers and sale and purchase projects. He was the CEO of ACM before the merger with Braemar.

Gundy will continue to lead the shipbroking division and remain fully operational in that role, in addition to his new role as group chief executive.

Ron Series, who has been the interim executive chairman of Braemar since July 2019, will revert to the role of nonexecutive chairman when Gundy takes up his new role.