Subscribe
Search

Book and Claim Registry Launched

November 14, 2024

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) and RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) are launching Katalist, a not-for-profit ‘book and claim’ registry designed to accelerate the shipping industry’s decarbonization journey.

Regulations to reduce the carbon intensity of the marine industry are being introduced by both the EU and the IMO. Katalist aims to accelerate the process by connecting shipping companies adopting lower emission fuels with cargo owners looking for more sustainable supply chains.

Book and claim is a chain-of-custody model that separates a product from its sustainability benefits and transfers them to another party through a registry. This enables customers to claim the environmental benefits of a product without physically receiving it.

“As a result, cargo owners willing to pay a green premium for low emission maritime transport services can reliably use Katalist to achieve that goal, while ship operators using low emission fuels can use it to access a broader market of freight customers willing to pay an environmental supplement,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of MMMCZCS. “Moreover, the registry will help drive investments in lower-emission fuels, boosting commercial availability.”

The registry enables freight customers to receive transparent information about the savings they’ve obtained in a consistent, auditable format across multiple carriers. Katalist also sets strict criteria, ensuring every token booked on the registry corresponds to low-emission fuels used during a voyage.

Katalist gives carriers access to a broad customer base and reduces the administrative burden of selling low emission transport. It also provides them the flexibility to bunker any available alternative fuel without concern for whether their freight customer will be willing to cover the cost.

Katalist has already attracted attention from cargo owners as the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) members will use Katalist to facilitate the claiming of sustainable marine fuel tokens generated through ZEMBA’s first tender in 2025 and 2026.

Katalist was designed in partnership with the Energy Web Foundation using experience gained from the development of a range of chain-of-custody models, including the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Registry (SAFc). Over 25 organizations from across the maritime value chain have also contributed to the development and testing of the system and confirm the registry as a critical enabler within the shipping decarbonization ecosystem.


Shipping Cargo Decarbonization

Related Logistics News

Le Havre Box Quay (c) Sissoupitch / Adobestock

Three Industrial Projects for Le Havre Announced
Suez Canal Shipping CREDIT Adobestock Hladchenko Viktor

Suez Canal Looks to Expand
Port of Vancouver: CREDIT ADobestock haseg77

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day
Image courtesy DFDS

DFDS Debuts Ferry Service Between Italy and Egypt
Copyright Kurtcan/AdobeStock

Container Vessel Deliveries Soar
Port of Vancouver CREDIT Adobestock Sinidex

Vancouver Port Employers to Lock out Workers

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Proponents Disagree on Potential of Australian Live Sheep Trade

Proponents Disagree on Potential of Australian Live Sheep Trade

Book and Claim Registry Launched

Book and Claim Registry Launched

Germany Rejects Russian LNG Shipment

Germany Rejects Russian LNG Shipment

China's Xi Arrives in Lima to Open Megaport

China's Xi Arrives in Lima to Open Megaport

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Israel's chief law officer informs Netanyahu to reexamine cops minister's function
North Macedonia's ESM, SOCAR sign energy cooperation MoU
Canada - Nov 14