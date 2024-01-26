Subscribe
Search

Boluda Towage Starts Operations in Egypt

January 26, 2024

(Photo: Boluda Towage)
(Photo: Boluda Towage)

In January 2024, Boluda Towage commenced towage operations in the Egyptian Abu Qir’s container terminal with three tugs.

Vicente Boluda Fos, President of Boluda Corporación Marítima, said, “Abu Qir is a port in full motion, and the port developments perfectly fit with the ambitions of the Boluda Towage Division. The presence in Egypt and the Middle East is a further step towards strengthening and expanding our global activities. We are proud to be part of the developments and that we have been able to respond well to the demands of the port authority and container terminal.”

Boluda Towage's operations in Egypt will be supported by an onshore team based in an office in Abu Qir.

At the initial start of towage services in the port of Abu Qir, Boluda is operating three tugs, each with 75 tonnes bollard pull and firefighting capabilities.

Tractor tugs VB Amon, and VB Horus were purchased from Sanmar Shipyards and are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar Tractor-Z 2500SX. A Ramparts 2500-W ASD tug VB Ahmose was purchased from Med Marine Shipyards.

Middle East Tugs Africa Towage

Related Logistics News

Sider Harmony. Image courtesy Nova Marine Carriers

New Handymax for Nova Marine Carriers
© SASITHORN / Adobe Stock

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea
© InfinitumProdux / Adobe Stock

Baltic Dry Index Marks Worst Week Since 2008
Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Geopolitical Tensions Impact 2023 Throughput at Port of...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Vopak Consortium Selected to Operate New LNG Terminal in...
© Ben White / Adobe Stock

Egypt Inks Deal with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to Develop Red...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Logistics News

Orion Joins Dredging Contractors of America

Orion Joins Dredging Contractors of America

Boluda Towage Starts Operations in Egypt

Boluda Towage Starts Operations in Egypt

Headway Hosts Low Carbon Solutions Themed Seminar in Singapore

Headway Hosts Low Carbon Solutions Themed Seminar in Singapore

Biden Pauses New LNG Export Projects

Biden Pauses New LNG Export Projects

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News