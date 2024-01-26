Boluda Towage Starts Operations in Egypt

In January 2024, Boluda Towage commenced towage operations in the Egyptian Abu Qir’s container terminal with three tugs.

Vicente Boluda Fos, President of Boluda Corporación Marítima, said, “Abu Qir is a port in full motion, and the port developments perfectly fit with the ambitions of the Boluda Towage Division. The presence in Egypt and the Middle East is a further step towards strengthening and expanding our global activities. We are proud to be part of the developments and that we have been able to respond well to the demands of the port authority and container terminal.”

Boluda Towage's operations in Egypt will be supported by an onshore team based in an office in Abu Qir.

At the initial start of towage services in the port of Abu Qir, Boluda is operating three tugs, each with 75 tonnes bollard pull and firefighting capabilities.

Tractor tugs VB Amon, and VB Horus were purchased from Sanmar Shipyards and are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar Tractor-Z 2500SX. A Ramparts 2500-W ASD tug VB Ahmose was purchased from Med Marine Shipyards.