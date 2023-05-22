Subscribe
Search

Boluda Towage Expands Its Services in Togo

May 22, 2023

Left to right: Mathieu Le Moal, General Manager of Boluda Towage France in Sub-Saharan Africa; Vicente Boluda Fos, President of Boluda Corporación Marítima; Kokou Edem Tengue, Minister of Maritime Economy, Fisheries and Coastal Protection; Caroline Vonie, General Manager of Boluda Lomé and Antonio Bordils, CEO of Boluda Towage. (Photo: MEMPPC)
Left to right: Mathieu Le Moal, General Manager of Boluda Towage France in Sub-Saharan Africa; Vicente Boluda Fos, President of Boluda Corporación Marítima; Kokou Edem Tengue, Minister of Maritime Economy, Fisheries and Coastal Protection; Caroline Vonie, General Manager of Boluda Lomé and Antonio Bordils, CEO of Boluda Towage. (Photo: MEMPPC)

Marine towage provider Boluda Towage announced it has strengthened its partnership with Togo, highlighting its capacity for expansion, growth, and internationalization in the West African nation.

The main purpose of this meeting was to evaluate the effectiveness of the public-private partnership between Boluda and Togo, in the framework of the tugboat activities in the Autonomous Port of Lomé. During the meeting, the management of Boluda Towage also announced the arrival of a new tugboat.

By allowing access for larger vessels, the new tug will contribute to increasing the capacity of the Autonomous Port of Lomé, especially for the Lomé Container Terminal, and strengthen its competitiveness in the region.

In addition, the meeting also gave both sides the opportunity to discuss the competitive situation of West African ports as both parties cooperate to improve towage services in Togo.

Africa Towage

Related Logistics News

© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart
(Photo: MMC Ports)

Malaysian Tycoon Weighs Selling a Stake in $2.7 Billion...
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar Delivers Electric Reachstacker to Cabooter
During the meeting, Naito was presented with a framed copy of a photograph from Fremantle Ports’ archives showing the Japanese icebreaker Fuji visiting the port in 1968, just a year after the Japanese consulate was established in Perth (Photo: Fremantle Ports)

Fremantle Ports Strengthens Partnership with Japan
FRSU Golar Tundra moored at the port of Piombino. (Photo: Snam)

Italy New LNG Terminal to be Operational at End-month
(Photo: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Pipavav Plans New Liquid Berth


Trending Logistics News

© scharfsinn86 / Adobe Stock

Report: Global South Could Produce More than Enough Green...
Renewable Energy
Source: Maritime UK

Maritime UK Appoints New CEO
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

Ship Grounded in Suez Canal

Ship Grounded in Suez Canal

Glamox LEDs Helps Stena Line Ferries Cut Electricity Use

Glamox LEDs Helps Stena Line Ferries Cut Electricity Use

Maritime UK Appoints New CEO

Maritime UK Appoints New CEO

Report: Global South Could Produce More than Enough Green Hydrogen for Shipping

Report: Global South Could Produce More than Enough Green Hydrogen for Shipping

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News