Boluda Towage Expands Its Services in Togo

Marine towage provider Boluda Towage announced it has strengthened its partnership with Togo, highlighting its capacity for expansion, growth, and internationalization in the West African nation.

The main purpose of this meeting was to evaluate the effectiveness of the public-private partnership between Boluda and Togo, in the framework of the tugboat activities in the Autonomous Port of Lomé. During the meeting, the management of Boluda Towage also announced the arrival of a new tugboat.

By allowing access for larger vessels, the new tug will contribute to increasing the capacity of the Autonomous Port of Lomé, especially for the Lomé Container Terminal, and strengthen its competitiveness in the region.

In addition, the meeting also gave both sides the opportunity to discuss the competitive situation of West African ports as both parties cooperate to improve towage services in Togo.