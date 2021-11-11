28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, November 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2021

Biden Visits Port of Baltimore

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech during a visit to the Port of Baltimore (Photo: Port of Baltimore)

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech during a visit to the Port of Baltimore (Photo: Port of Baltimore)

President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a stop at the Port of Baltimore where he addressed ongoing supply chain issues set in motion by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore's port is one of the nation's busiest, and it is set to benefit from billions of dollars that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill has set aside for ports alone. Baltimore imports and exports more autos, farm machinery and construction equipment than any other U.S. port. It employs more than 15,300 people.

The infrastructure package includes $17 billion in investments to help ports, including dredging to allow for larger ships and capacity expansion.

Biden said the bill will help ease shortages, combat inflation and unclog the nation's ports as goods ordered months ago from abroad wait at sea to be unloaded and transported inland.

Issues like port congestion and inflation have turned Biden's White House into an economic emergency response team. Biden on Tuesday talked to companies including Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and Target Corp to ensure they are ready for demand to skyrocket during the Christmas holiday rush. His aides worked with the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to move goods around the clock.

Related News

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Smiths Detection Inks Deal to Secure Two Japanese Ports

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

PMS Project Manager (Marine Engineer)

● INDIA

3rd Officer

● United Kingdom

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Sales Administrator Ravebo Marine Services

● Holland
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int