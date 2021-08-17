Bhatia Named Head of Maersk Global Service Centers

Shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Mohit Bhatia as Senior Vice President and Head of Maersk Global Service Centers (GSC), effective August 1, 2021. Mohit previously held the position of Joint Managing Director, Maersk GSC, with responsibility for Finance before taking over the overall leadership including commercial and operations functions.

An industry stalwart, Bhatia brings strong expertise of over 30 years in transforming and managing large companies across IT, banking and food & snacking sectors. Bhatia is an accomplished Chartered Accountant and finance professional who is skilled in CFO responsibilities, business processes, re-engineering, global delivery, shared services, and business transformations including successful implementations of technology platforms and digital & robotic process automation. Mohit joined Maersk in 2019 and has since then demonstrated his strong strategic mindset, execution focus and leadership capabilities.

“Mohit Bhatia has played a key role in the company from his very first day and I am pleased that he will now assume overall responsibility of Maersk GSC. Along with his functional expertise in finance, Mohit brings a unique experience of leading large scale transformations at similar capabilities centers which will greatly benefit our GSC-teams who are crucial in driving our ambition of becoming an integrated container logistics company, servicing our customers end-to-end digital products,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller - Maersk.

On his appointment, Bhatia commented, “I am honored to take over the responsibility of Maersk GSC at a time when the logistics sector is undergoing an important transformation. As an industry leader, we are fronting this transformation through a robust technology plan that, together with end-to-end connected processes, will enable us to become truly customer-centric.”