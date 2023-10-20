Subscribe
Search

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

October 20, 2023

Permanent magnet machines. Image courtesy The Switch
Permanent magnet machines. Image courtesy The Switch

BEMAC, as majority shareholder, together with Mitsui have entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of The Switch from Yaskawa Europe Holding AB (a wholly owned subsidiary of YASKAWA Electric Corporation).

The Switch Engineering Oy and its group companies are manufacturers of permanent magnet machines (PMM), DC distribution solutions (DC-Hub), high-power AC drives (single drives) and high-speed induction motors.

The Switch possesses technology in MW-class PMMs, DC distribution solutions, high-power AC drives and high-speed induction motors, with a track record of delivering more than 22 GW of these products primarily for wind power and marine applications.

Since delivering the world’s first megawatt-class PM shaft generator in 2015, The Switch has today a machine and drives product portfolio ranging from below 1 MW to over 10 MW. 

The Switch DC-Hub is touted as an efficient and future-flexible marine electrification solution for hybrid and fully electric vessels with multiple energy sources like batteries and fuel cells. Furthermore, The Switch' high-speed induction motors are used in industrial plants for blowers, compressors and more, offering solutions that enable high efficiency, compact design, and gearbox-free applications.


Hybrid Drives Electric Drives

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Michel Sauret / USACE)

Inland Waterways: US Making Progress on Infrastructure
© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Zim Says Shipping Interruptions May Occur to Israel...
A contract was signed to build a 140m, 1000-passenger, 200-car RoPax in Italy. Photo courtesy Fincantieri

"Made in Sicily": $126M RoPax Ferry Ordered
Source: DP World

DP World Puts Cars in Containers
© prasitphoto / Adobe Stock

Cargill Faces Brazil Criminal Probe
The use of drones could reduce the need for enclosed space entry. Image courtesy of ScoutDI

Enclosed Spaces: Engineering Solutions

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Artery

Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Artery

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News