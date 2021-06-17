28884 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 17, 2021

New Banking Payment Platform for Seafarers Launched

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

A new touch-free payment platform for the maritime industry has been launched by Secure Seas.

Secure Seas says its electronic payment platform is designed to provide financial security to seafarers by transferring their pay electronically, removing the antiquated and problematic system of cash distribution in U.S. dollars. This provides seafarers with basic facilities the rest of us take for granted: full access to their funds in their preferred currency, use of an International, non-jurisdictional bank account and debit card to withdraw cash or transfer funds home, and the ability to transfer payments via PC or smartphone.

“Although the Secure Seas platform has been designed with the welfare and human rights of the seafarer at its heart, it also provides significant benefits for employers” says director Warwick Norman. “The simplified, streamlined payroll process means there is no need for excess levels of cash onboard or foreign currency accounts—and so it also reduces the risk of piracy and corruption. The ability for contactless payment is also particularly relevant with the current pandemic: it unfortunately remains the case that seafarers are not allowed off ships in most ports.”

Seafarers themselves have proven the popularity of the system by being the most enthusiastic early adopters, signing up directly via the Secure Seas website.

Secure Seas also encourages ship owners and crew managers to investigate this payment platform, which—aside from the humanitarian benefits it provides seafarers—is a cost-effective payroll process that integrates easily with existing systems, improving the transparency and financial management of vessel operations.

“There are substantial benefits for ship management companies to have off-shore banking facilities in a secure and regulated jurisdiction” says Secure Seas CEO James McCully. “The significant fee reduction for pay dissemination alone makes a compel-ling business case for the use of the Secure Seas payments platform. However, in the end, it is the human element that drives our business. A significant proportion of our profits will be reinvested in seafarer centers to help them provide the much-needed support for seafarers.”

Secure-Seas has appointed Cyprus based Evrostia Financial Services for representation in Greece and Cyprus. Evrostia’s Chairman, Andreas Grammatikos, has significant experience in the development and administration of insurance, banking and bancassurance products and services.

Related News

SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Captain

● DK

Marine Superintendent/ DPA/ CSO

● Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Marine Transportation Specialist
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int