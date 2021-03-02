28843 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 2, 2021

Baltic Index Snaps Losing Streak

© Eugene / Adobe Stock

© Eugene / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index gained on Tuesday, snapping a four-session run of losses, helped by stronger rates in the capesize and panamax vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, was up 22 points, or 1.3%, to 1,673.

The capesize index, rose 57 points, or 4%, to 1,465, breaking a losing streak of eight sessions.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, added $473 to $12,152.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.5% higher on Tuesday at 1,155 yuan per tonne.

The panamax index gained 14 points, or 0.7%, to 2,100.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were up $124 at $18,899.

The supramax index was unchanged at 1,879 points, its highest level, as per Refinitiv Eikon records going back to April 2017.


(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related News

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 © Jim Watt / MarineTraffic.com

United Product Tankers Names Schoeller Co-managing Director

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Volker Hesse is the new head of Engineering at FSG (Photo credit: FSG)

Hesse Takes the Engineering Lead at FSG Shipyard

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int