28868 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, May 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 13, 2021

Baltic Dry Index Hits Near Two-week Low

© Victor Ketal / Adobe Stock

© Victor Ketal / Adobe Stock

The Baltic exchange's main sea freight index fell to a near two-week low on Thursday pressured by a decline in capesize and panamax vessel rates.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 62 points, or 2%, to 3,077, the lowest since April 30.

The capesize index fell 160 points, or 3.4%, to 4,549, its lowest since April 27.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore, decreased by $1,331 to $37,724.

The panamax index fell 50 points, or 1.6%, to 3,017.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,00 tonnes, decreased by $452 to $27,154.

The supramax index was up 14 points at 2,283.


(Reporting by Eileen Soreng; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Related News

Dr. Michael Ekow MANUEL, Professor, World Maritime University

Profiles in Training: Dr. Michael Ekow MANUEL, Professor, World Maritime University

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 (Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

Ever Given Insurer Says Egypt's Reduced Claim is Still Too High

 Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Superintendent

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Controller (Chartering and Operation)

● Doha, Doha, Qatar

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int