Friday, February 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 11, 2021

Baltic Index Edges Up

© Zdenar Adamsen / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index on Thursday gained after posting losses in the last three sessions, as strong gains in panamax and supramax vessel rates countered a slide in the capesize segment.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose 10 points, or 0.8%, to 1,313.

The capesize index dropped 53 points, or 4.1%, to an over two-month low of 1,243. The index slipped for a 16th consecutive session.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $437 to $10,312.

The panamax index was up 74 points, or 4.1%, at 1,871, a peak since mid-October, 2019.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $666 to $16,838.

The supramax index added 22 points to 1,197, its highest level since Oct. 24, 2019.


(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

