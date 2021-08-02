28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 2, 2021

Baltic Dry Index Eases on Capesize, Panamax Slide

© arikbintang / Adobe Stock

© arikbintang / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index dipped on Monday on losses in the large and medium-sized vessel segments.

The index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, inched 10 points lower, or 0.3%, to 3,282.

The capesize index dropped 34 points, or 0.8%, to 4,272.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of iron ore, lost $284 to $35,429.

Chinese ferrous futures fell on Monday, with steel rebar and hot rolled coils both plunging some 6%, after Beijing updated its stance on carbon reduction work, raising worries of an adjustment in output cuts.

Benchmark iron ore futures extended losses into a fifth straight session; closed down 0.9% at 1,054 yuan per tonne.

The panamax index dipped 14 points, or 0.4%, to a near two-month low of 3,290, extending a losing streak that began on July 5.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were down $124 at $29,610.

The supramax index rose 14 points to 2,959.


(Reporting by Seher Dareen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Photo courtesy Scottish Fisheries Museum

'Don't Fear the (Fifie) Reaper': Iconic 118-Year-Old Ship from "the Great Age of Sail" Re-opens

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 Image courtesy Inmarsat

Inmarsat Milestones: 10k Ships with Fleet Express Installed, 'Fleet Data Academy' Launched

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

AB, OS, COOKS & MATES

● Youngsville, LA, USA

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Head of Cargo Logistics

● Starzs Investments Company Limited ● Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int