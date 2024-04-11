Subscribe
Bahamas Port Goes Electric with New Mobile Harbor Cranes

April 11, 2024

(Photo: Konecranes)
(Photo: Konecranes)

Arawak Port Development Limited (APD) has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 mobile harbor crane to add substantial extra capacity to their terminal at the Port of Nassau. This crane will be the first at the port to run on mains power, which means zero emissions during operation. The crane was ordered in Q1 2024 and will be delivered in Q3 2024.

APD operates one of the largest port facilities in the Caribbean, and is expanding its Nassau facilities with new container handling equipment to keep pace with growing demand. With one Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 mobile harbor crane already operating at the harbor, APD ordered another to fully leverage the crane’s high capacity and outstanding performance, plus its lower emissions from electric operation.

“This new crane will take care of the increase in our rapidly growing container business, and powering it from the harbor mains emphasizes our commitment to decarbonization. Konecranes’ digital services will also help us keep track of the crane’s performance and condition,” says Rudolph Tener-Knowles, Assistant Vice-President, Operations and Facilities, APD.

“The Bahamas is an island nation where ports play an essential role in the economy. By choosing Konecranes again for their new container handling crane, APD has shown strong confidence in our technology and expertise to help them serve local business. Our Generation 6 cranes offer the performance, reliability and eco-efficiency that such a market demands,” says Marc Wellenberg, Regional Sales Manager America Region, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

