Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 16, 2021

Awilco LNG Names New CFO

Image by Nick Reynolds/MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-listed LNG tanker operator Awilco LNG has appointed Per Heiberg as its CFO. Heiberg will assume his new position on April 6, 2021.

The news follows the announcement from October 2020, when CFO Øyvind Ryssdal gave his notice of resignation.

Heiberg comes from the position as CFO in Golden Ocean Group Limited where over his 15-year career also held the positions as Risk Manager and Vice President Finance.

"The Board and I are very pleased to have Mr. Per Heiberg onboard as CFO in Awilco LNG. His long and varied experience from the financial side of shipping will no doubt be an asset for the Company going forward,” said Awilco LNG CEO Jon Skule Storheill.

Awilco LNG owns two 156,000 cbm TFDE membrane LNG vessels; WilForce and WilPride.

