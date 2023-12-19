Höegh Autoliners to Deploy Marlink Hybrid Network

Marlink said it will deploy its guaranteed bandwidth hybrid network solutions to the Höegh Autoliners fleet.

Already a customer using remote IT service, support and maintenance from Marlink, Höegh Autoliners will adopt Marlink’s hybrid network solutions, blending high throughput VSAT with L-band backup and 4G/5G services. The managed network solution also includes Marlink’s Unified Threat Management (UTM) cyber security service. The company will also evaluate the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services entering the maritime industry, which can be used to support crew welfare and new business applications.

Höegh Autoliners is investing in future technology, low emission fuels and a newbuilding program to strengthen its service offering and meet ambitious sustainability targets. This includes its new Aurora Class vessels, designed with zero carbon fuels in mind. “Leadership in the RoRo segment requires a higher level of digital adoption, which is enabled by a combination of skilled safety-oriented people and future proof

technology,” said Andreas Enger, CEO, Höegh Autoliners. “This agreement builds on our existing relationship with Marlink and enables us to support our future-focussed strategy with solutions that can scale as requirements grow.”