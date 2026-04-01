Subscribe
Search

Australia’s Port of Newcastle Sets Diversified Trade Record

April 1, 2026

Source: Port of Newcastle
Source: Port of Newcastle

The Australian Port of Newcastle has delivered its strongest diversified trade performance on record, with more than 11.12 million tonnes of non-coal cargo passing through the Port in 2025.

This surpasses the previous record of 10.13 million tonnes set in 2021, driven by a surge in key export commodities including wheat, along with growing volumes of project cargo supporting major renewable energy projects across NSW and beyond.

CEO Craig Carmody said the record result demonstrates both the strength of the Port’s diversification strategy and its expanding role in supporting Australia’s energy transition and agricultural supply chains.

Wheat exports increased 396% year-on-year to reach 2.9 million tonnes, buoyed by favorable seasonal conditions across northern cropping regions. Exports of meals and grain to destinations including the UAE, Bangladesh, Japan, and Vietnam also grew 19% on 2024 volumes to over 1 million tonnes.

In total, Port of Newcastle handled more than 160 million tonnes of cargo, including more than149 million tonnes in coal exports.
The Port recorded 2,340 vessel visits in 2025, including 574 non-coal and nine cruise vessels.

“What many people may not realize is that the Port handles 25 different cargo types, from aluminum, cement, and fuels to fertilizer, steel, and project cargo, which are all helping to drive growth in diversified trade,” Carmody said.

“We’ve seen particularly strong demand for the import and export of machinery and project cargo, with more than 431,000 tonnes moving through the Port in 2025. A major contributor to this was the arrival of wind turbine components for the Uungula Wind Farm within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.”

Ports Coal Project Cargoes Australia

Related Logistics News

© Saudi Global Ports Group

Operations Begin at Jubail Container Terminal in Saudi...
Source: IMO

IMO Facilitation Committee Approves Digitalization...
(Credit: ABP)

UK Grants $85M to Develop Port Talbot Floating Wind Hub
© Adobe Stock/max5128

Russian Oil Producers Threaten Force Majeure Over Baltic...
(Credit: Ust-Luga Company)

Blaze Hits Russia’s Ust-Luga Oil Port Following Drone...
© Nicola78/Wirestock Creators / Adobe Stock

CK Hutchison Says Panama Arbitration Claim Now Tops $2...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

DFC, Chubb Announce Additional Partners and Maritime Reinsurance Coverage

DFC, Chubb Announce Additional Partners and Maritime Reinsurance Coverage

Petronas-Chartered Tanker Passes Through Hormuz

Petronas-Chartered Tanker Passes Through Hormuz

Ukrainian Drones Sink Russian Cargo Vessel

Ukrainian Drones Sink Russian Cargo Vessel

Operations Begin at Jubail Container Terminal in Saudi Arabia

Operations Begin at Jubail Container Terminal in Saudi Arabia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Kenya fuel executives resign as state probes supply chain irregularities
Australians are advised to stick to Easter travel despite the fact that hundreds of petrol stations are dry
Canadian Finance Minister discusses supply chain integrity at meeting in China