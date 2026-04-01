Australia’s Port of Newcastle Sets Diversified Trade Record

The Australian Port of Newcastle has delivered its strongest diversified trade performance on record, with more than 11.12 million tonnes of non-coal cargo passing through the Port in 2025.

This surpasses the previous record of 10.13 million tonnes set in 2021, driven by a surge in key export commodities including wheat, along with growing volumes of project cargo supporting major renewable energy projects across NSW and beyond.

CEO Craig Carmody said the record result demonstrates both the strength of the Port’s diversification strategy and its expanding role in supporting Australia’s energy transition and agricultural supply chains.

Wheat exports increased 396% year-on-year to reach 2.9 million tonnes, buoyed by favorable seasonal conditions across northern cropping regions. Exports of meals and grain to destinations including the UAE, Bangladesh, Japan, and Vietnam also grew 19% on 2024 volumes to over 1 million tonnes.

In total, Port of Newcastle handled more than 160 million tonnes of cargo, including more than149 million tonnes in coal exports.

The Port recorded 2,340 vessel visits in 2025, including 574 non-coal and nine cruise vessels.

“What many people may not realize is that the Port handles 25 different cargo types, from aluminum, cement, and fuels to fertilizer, steel, and project cargo, which are all helping to drive growth in diversified trade,” Carmody said.

“We’ve seen particularly strong demand for the import and export of machinery and project cargo, with more than 431,000 tonnes moving through the Port in 2025. A major contributor to this was the arrival of wind turbine components for the Uungula Wind Farm within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.”



