Australia and California Agree to Cooperate on Climate Action

August 21, 2023

© enanuchit / Adobe Stock
The governments of Australia and California have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate shared efforts to deliver climate action and support clean energy transition.

California is the fifth-largest economy in the world, and through its concentration of clean energy technology and innovation plays an important role in driving global climate action. California’s ability to set standards for new and emerging technologies makes it a critical partner as Australia becomes a renewable energy superpower, says Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen.  

The MoU creates a framework for cooperation on climate action and ecosystem protection, including through the creation of clean jobs and inclusive economic growth. Areas of cooperation include clean transportation, nature-based solutions, climate adaptation initiatives, developing clean energy supply chains and technologies, and supporting green finance, investment and climate-friendly business, the circular economy, and broader research and development.

Australian and Californian government agencies will look to develop specific projects in consultation with industry and academic partners.

Earlier this year, Australia and the US established climate as the third pillar of their alliance. This new Australia-California MoU follows on from the national-level Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact announced by Australian Prime Minister Albanese and US President Biden in May 2023.

“Global collaboration is critical to ensuring Australia maximises our clean energy potential and realises our ambition to become a renewable energy superpower,” says Bowen. “Our new MoU builds on significant climate investments from Australia and California and reflects our respective net zero and carbon neutrality targets.”

