Aussie Pump Provides Operator Training at Garden Island Dockyard

Australian manufacturer and designer of high pressure cleaning equipment Australian Pump said it was chosen to design and build 4,000 psi high pressure water blasters for Sydney’s Garden Island Dockyard applications.

Designed for working on a wide range of vessels in the dry dock, the machines, called the Aussie Atlas, feature an all stainless steel construction and produce a 4,000 psi, 16 liter per minute performance.

With up to 30 machines working at any one time in the dock, safety is a key issue. Australian Pump therefore provided a free training program for operators based on their “Class A Safety Operator” training modules.

“It was a great opportunity to trail the revised training course that brings it inline with the new Australian Standards AS/NZS:4233 for Class A machines,” said Aussie Pump’s Operations Manager, Hamish Lorenz. “The operators were trained in hazard identification, controlling risks and safe working procedures.”

The course also covered clear presentation on the explanation of how the entire positive displacement pump, a “Big Berty” Bertolini triplex pump operates.

“That Bertolini pump is the heart of the system, providing reliable, trouble-free high pressure,” Lorenz said.

Also covered was the effective use of personal protection equipment and the detailed procedures for daily checks on the equipment to identify potential issues before they become dangerous.

Comprehensive operator manuals were also handed out during the procedure and practical as well as classroom training carried out.

Lorenz said the Thales team at Garden Island Dockyard all passed and received their Australian Pump Safe Operator Class A Certification.

Further information on the training course is freely available through Australian Pump authorized distributors or directly with the company. Aussie ‘s new training academy at Castle Hill will be holding regular courses for operators on a free of charge basis.