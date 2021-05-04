28862 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 4, 2021

Atlantic Container Line Buys 150 Reefer Containers

(Photo: Carrier Transicold)

(Photo: Carrier Transicold)

Gaining new operational advantages and efficiencies for its refrigerated shipping operations, Atlantic Container Line (ACL) is acquiring 150 new containers equipped with Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE refrigeration units featuring the Lynx Fleet digital solution. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

ACL, which is part of the Grimaldi Group, headquartered in Naples, Italy, is adding the new 40-foot, high-cube refrigerated containers for fleet expansion. The units will be placed into service on trade routes between western Europe and the United States.

“With its energy-efficient performance, the PrimeLINE refrigeration unit is a perfect complement for our fleet, which includes some of the world’s largest, most fuel efficient and environmentally responsible roll-on/roll-off containerships,” said Maurizio Di Paolo, Corporate Liner Equipment Department Manager, Grimaldi Group.

“The Lynx Fleet solution will bring numerous benefits to our fleet, and the ability to monitor cargo temperatures is only the beginning,” Di Paolo added. “We are especially looking forward to the advantages that come with refrigeration unit health analytics and the subsequent efficiencies for our maintenance and repair operations.”

According to  arrier Transicold, key differentiators of the new Lynx Fleet platform include integrated telematics and a cloud-based architecture to ensure information is always up to date; data management platform that provides enhanced visibility on the health and status of a fleet’s refrigerated containers, reducing operational costs and maintenance and repair expenses related to conducting new off-line pre-trip inspections (PTIs); and platform accessibility from anywhere, via smartphone, tablet or computer, through an interactive user-friendly, digital dashboard.

The PrimeLINE unit, which has been the industry sales leader for over 13 consecutive years, features a digital scroll compressor that delivers low energy consumption and a value proposition that includes rapid temperature pull-down, tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and excellent cost of ownership. 

These ACL units will also utilize Carrier Transicold’s Micro-Link 5 controller, which is the first and only container refrigeration unit controller with wireless communication capability, providing greater memory, processing power and connectivity compared to Carrier Transicold’s standard offering.

“We are pleased to support ACL’s modern fleet with our latest container refrigeration technology, which is designed to improve fleet efficiencies and help control operating costs,” said Kay Henze, Account Manager, Carrier Transicold.

