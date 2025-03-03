Subscribe
ASRY Hosts Workshop for Industry Standards

March 3, 2025

ASRY's workshop gathered regional classification societies and professionals in shipbuilding, ship repair, and rig maintenance. Credit: ASRY
The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY), a maritime repair and fabrication facility in the Arabian Gulf, organized an interactive workshop with the participation of several classification societies specializing in setting technical and engineering standards for shipbuilding, ship repair, and rig maintenance in the region to ensure the sector’s continuity and safety while preserving the marine environment.

The event drew ASRY’s executive team, including Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahmed AlAbri and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa. Also present included representatives of maritime ship classification societies and employees and administrators involved in ship repair, shipbuilding, and environmental safety.

The workshop covered topics such as challenges facing the regional maritime sector, newly introduced safe and environmentally sound ship recycling activities, the adoption of modern technologies and innovative solutions in shipbuilding, and advanced sustainability practices that ensure marine environmental safety.

