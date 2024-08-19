Argentina’s TecPlata is Carbon Neutral

ICTSI’s Argentinian subsidiary TecPlata has become the first port in the country to obtain carbon neutral certification.

The company acquired carbon credits certified by Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). These credits are linked to the Manantiales Behr Wind Farm project in Argentina and owned by YPF. The project involves the installation of wind turbines connected to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI), which replaces electricity that would otherwise be generated by fossil fuel power plants.

The certification process followed the international standards set by the GHG Protocol and ISO14064-1, with support from Carbon Neutral+. It aligns with its broader sustainability initiatives, including waste management, efficient water use and emissions reduction.

TecPlata is the fifth terminal in the ICTSI Group to achieve carbon neutrality following Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, Rio Brasil Terminal and Tecon Suape in Brazil.

It supports ICTSI’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions from its operations (Scope 1) and purchased electricity (Scope 2) by 26% per container movement by 2030 (using 2021 as the baseline). This is a step toward achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050.

In October 2008, TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area in Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata. Built with an investment of US$450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 TEU and capable of being extended of up to 1 million TEUs in the second phase.



