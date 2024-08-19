Subscribe
Search

Argentina’s TecPlata is Carbon Neutral

August 19, 2024

Source: ICTSI
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI’s Argentinian subsidiary TecPlata has become the first port in the country to obtain carbon neutral certification.

The company acquired carbon credits certified by Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). These credits are linked to the Manantiales Behr Wind Farm project in Argentina and owned by YPF. The project involves the installation of wind turbines connected to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI), which replaces electricity that would otherwise be generated by fossil fuel power plants.

The certification process followed the international standards set by the GHG Protocol and ISO14064-1, with support from Carbon Neutral+. It aligns with its broader sustainability initiatives, including waste management, efficient water use and emissions reduction.

TecPlata is the fifth terminal in the ICTSI Group to achieve carbon neutrality following Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, Rio Brasil Terminal and Tecon Suape in Brazil.

It supports ICTSI’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions from its operations (Scope 1) and purchased electricity (Scope 2) by 26% per container movement by 2030 (using 2021 as the baseline). This is a step toward achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050.

In October 2008, TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area in Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata.  Built with an investment of US$450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 TEU and capable of being extended of up to 1 million TEUs in the second phase.

Decarbonization Container Shipping Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© Stockfotos / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Crisis Impacts Oman's Salalah Port
(Photo: Propane Education and Research Council)

Propane Cargo Handling Equipment Safety Tips
(Credit: Port of Aberdeen)

Scotland's Largest Commercial Shore Power System Enters...
Source: Xeneta

Have Container Volumes from China to North America Peaked?
(Photo: Marathon Petroleum)

Electric Trash Skimmers Installed in Port of Long Beach
Source: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Partner on Trade...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy
Fernstrum News

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Indian Port Workers to Strike

Indian Port Workers to Strike

Container Shipping Rebound in Rush to Fill US Inventories

Container Shipping Rebound in Rush to Fill US Inventories

US Freight Forwarder Diverting Cargo Away from Canadian Ports

US Freight Forwarder Diverting Cargo Away from Canadian Ports

GAC Spain Expands to Port of Huelva Offering Vessel Support

GAC Spain Expands to Port of Huelva Offering Vessel Support

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Financial Times - Aug 20
Search for missing persons continues after yacht sinks near Sicily
Canada rail companies and union should strive to reach offer, says Ottawa