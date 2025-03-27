Aquajet to Launch New Hydrodemolition Robot Series

Hydrodemolition company Aquajet plans to launch two robots in April: the Aqua Cutter 450A and Aqua Cutter 450V.

The new electric 450 series is a more compact, maneuverable design than the Aqua Cutter 750V. The new models incorporate the Evolution 3.0 control system and the patented Infinity oscillation system.

Despite their reduced size, they can handle reaction forces up to 1400N, making them highly effective in confined spaces without compromising performance.

Like all Aqua Cutter robots, the 450A and 450V efficiently clean and descale rebar without causing microfractures, ensuring structural integrity. They also deliver exceptional reach in horizontal, vertical and overhead applications, making them ideal for a wide range of hydrodemolition projects.

Aquajet will introduce the new 450 series, and highlight other state-of-the-art Hydrodemolition solutions, in Stand A1.325 April 7-13 at bauma 2025.

“After launching the Aqua Cutter 750V and our game-changing Infinity oscillation system, the natural next step was to offer a more compact version,” said Roger Simonsson, Managing Director of Aquajet. “Our customers asked for a smaller alternative without compromising on efficiency — so we delivered. The 450 series is perfect for projects where size and agility are crucial, but performance remains a top priority.”

Both robots in the 450 series are electric powered, making them ideal for urban hydrodemolition projects and other environments where zero emissions are required. They also feature a detachable Power Control Module (PCM), allowing the PCM and the robot’s tracked crawler to operate separately.

This enables the PCM to remain in a safe location while the crawler — remotely controlled via radio — navigates confined or hazardous spaces such as narrow tunnels or flooded sewer pipes.

While both models share core innovations, each is optimized for specific applications:

Aqua Cutter 450A — This model features a hydraulic, articulated arm with two rotating joints and three telescopic extensions, offering a reach of up to 3 meters (9.8 ft). Its agility makes it perfect for confined spaces, such as small tunnels and narrow passageways, as well as applications requiring operation from scaffoldings or narrow ledges.

Aqua Cutter 450V — Combining the compact size of the 450A with the versatility of the 750V, the 450V features a tower system that extends its reach up to 4 meters (13.1 ft). This makes it ideal for confined spaces, vertical shafts and other applications where both reach and maneuverability are essential.

The 450 series is fully compatible with Aquajet’s new Aqua Rail system, as well as a range of attachments and high-pressure pumps, including the Ecosilence. The robots also integrate seamlessly with Aquajet’s EcoClear wastewater treatment system, a fully automated solution that allows on-site water treatment and recirculation, ensuring environmentally responsible operations.



