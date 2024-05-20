Subscribe
CJC Appoints Aik Hui Transactional Director in Singapore

May 20, 2024

Maritime law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) appointed Chua Aik Hui as Director. Image courtesy CJC

Maritime law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) added a senior member to its team in Singapore when it appointed Chua Aik Hui as Director.

Joining the maritime law firm’s transactional team at partner level, Aik Hui specialises in advising multinational financial institutions, sponsors, owners and lessors on asset financing in the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors. Key areas of experience include financing structures such as secured, unsecured, ECA-backed and sustainability-linked financings, pre-delivery financings, re-financings, sale and leasebacks and JOLCOs.

Aik Hui also has significant experience in advising clients on shipbuilding contracts, time charters, bareboat charters, sale and purchase agreements and other commercial and project documents. She is qualified in both Singapore and England and Wales.

