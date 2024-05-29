Subscribe
Search

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

May 29, 2024

Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges
Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Antwerp Euroterminal (AET) is installing two shore power connections which, when operational in 2026, will be the first in Belgium for seagoing vessels.

The two fixed shore power connections will be used by car carriers and con-ro vessels. AET is Europe's largest multipurpose terminal and one of 24 terminals of the Grimaldi Group. Although the European obligation to provide shore power for container vessels by 2030 does not apply to ro-ro and con-ro vessels, AET deliberately chooses to provide it anyway.

HOPaS (High voltage Onshore Power As a Service) is the technology and service consortium comprising Techelec, Yuso, and Whitewood that will handle the investment, installation, and operation of the future onshore power solution at AET.

The installation will have a total capacity of 5MW primarily for Grimaldi's new ro-ro vessels. The commissioned projects will carry a €25 to €30 million investment, to which the Flemish agency for innovation (VLAIO) granted a €4 million subsidy.

The 100% green electricity will initially be produced by three wind turbines installed on the terminal site and operated by Wind aan de Stroom. In addition, extra capacity will be produced by solar panels on the roof of the multilevel parking garage of the terminal and two extra wind turbines that are planned to be installed on the terminal. The produced green energy will be stored into a large battery system to optimize the use of the generated electricity.

For Port of Antwerp-Bruges, shore power is an important part of the greening of the port. Numerous connection points for quayside electricity are already available for barges and tugs, and in Zeebrugge quayside electricity will be available for cruise ships from 2026. Port of Antwerp-Bruges is also committed to providing shore power for the largest container ships by 2028.  

Ports Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Car Carriers Shore Power

Related Logistics News

Photo: CMP. Mikael Johansson, Konecranes, Povl Dolleris Røjkjær Ungar, CMP. (Source: CMP)

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port
(Photo: Konecranes)

Copenhagen Malmö Port Adds New Straddle Carriers
File photo: Lock and Dam 25 (Photo: USACE)

Senate Environment & Public Works Committee Passes WRDA...
Source: Ports of Indiana

Over $77 Million in Projects Underway at Lake Michigan...
(Photo: Port of Hamburg)

Port of Hamburg Offering Shore Power for Containerships
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Compromise Agreements Yield over $2.3 Million in Penalties

Compromise Agreements Yield over $2.3 Million in Penalties

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News