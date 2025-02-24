Another Successful (99.5%) Renewal Season for West

For the third consecutive year, member retention was over 99.5%, and the Club is encouraged to report continued support from existing Members, with strong organic growth at renewal and throughout the 2024/25 Policy Year.

Several new Members were also welcomed to West on February 20, 2025, as we continue our selective approach to new business across all regions and sectors of the market. This means the total mutual tonnage of the Club will increase again to approximately 110 million GT, up from 100 million GT 12 months ago.

The Fixed and Charterers books have also developed positively in the last 12 months, with high retention in both classes reflecting the Club’s ongoing commitment to service across all departments.

The broader reach West now enjoys is already benefitting the Club’s membership. We have seen controlled growth from existing Members and non-entered fleets in our Hull, Loss of Hire, and Delay classes, with each product contributing positively to the overall technical performance of the Club. Additionally, the acquisition of Nordic, announced in January 2025, marks further progress towards the business’s diversification strategy.