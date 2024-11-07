Subscribe
Yet Another Port Everglades Cruise Passenger Record

November 7, 2024

Cruise Ships Port Everglades (c) Studio Barcelona / AdobeStock
Cruise Ships Port Everglades (c) Studio Barcelona / AdobeStock

Port Everglades bested its own cruise passenger record with a preliminary count of 4,010,919 guests embarking and disembarking during Fiscal Year 2024, which ended September 30, 2024. The new record is expected to be short lived, however, as 4.4 million guests are anticipated during FY2025.

In just one year, from FY2023 to FY2024, cruise passenger counts grew 39% and cruise ship calls rose 23% as the cruise lines fully recovered from the pandemic. The turnaround port's original record was set in FY2014 with 3,880,033 guests. In 2014, it took 887 cruise ships calls to set the port's passenger record compared to 648 calls setting the new record this year because the ships are larger.

