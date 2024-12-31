Subscribe
Search

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

December 31, 2024

(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

Deadline Announced for Required Filing of Annual Export Strategies at FMC December 31, 2024 Ocean common carriers must file documented export strategies with the Federal Maritime Commission beginning March 1, 2025, and at least annually every following year.

Filings must include information on services offered, markets served, pricing strategies, and equipment provisioning. The submissions must be prospective in nature, providing clear information to the Commission about how ocean carriers will serve the U.S. export market. Multiple filings in a year are permitted if circumstances warrant.

The final rule "Definition of Unreasonable Refusal to Deal or Negotiate with Respect to Vessel Space Accommodations Provided by an Ocean Common Carrier, published in July, establishes the requirement to file a documented export strategy. That rule was mandated by the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022.

While the final rule has been in effect for almost five months, approval for the Commission to collect export strategy filings was required from the Office of the Management and Budget. That was provided earlier this fall, clearing the way for establishing this reporting deadline.

Legal Ports Marine Equipment Government Update Coastal/Inland Regulation Infrastructure Cargo Government & Regulations

Related Logistics News

The Panama Canal (c) Sea Ragen / Adobestock

Trump Threatens to Retake Control of Panama Canal
ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki (c) ABS

ABS CEO Wiernicki Emphasizes Sustainable Shipping
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

Trump Tariff Threat Lifts US Ocean Imports
(c) alexyz3d Adobestock

Biden's DoE LNG Export Study Tepid on New Permits
The Mosel river in Germany. (s) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany's Mosel River Partially Reopens to Shipping

Adani Ports withdraws DFC Port Funding Request

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

Remembering the service, sacrifice of the Merchant Marine

Remembering the service, sacrifice of the Merchant Marine

A tribute to our nation’s Fourth Arm of Defense

A tribute to our nation’s Fourth Arm of Defense

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Empty desks and tears mark 5 colleagues eliminated in South Korean aircraft crash
Beijing unveils plans to increase driverless vehicle use in capital
Singapore's port authority reports that two bulk carriers collided in China's Yangtze River.