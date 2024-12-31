FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

Deadline Announced for Required Filing of Annual Export Strategies at FMC December 31, 2024 Ocean common carriers must file documented export strategies with the Federal Maritime Commission beginning March 1, 2025, and at least annually every following year.

Filings must include information on services offered, markets served, pricing strategies, and equipment provisioning. The submissions must be prospective in nature, providing clear information to the Commission about how ocean carriers will serve the U.S. export market. Multiple filings in a year are permitted if circumstances warrant.

The final rule "Definition of Unreasonable Refusal to Deal or Negotiate with Respect to Vessel Space Accommodations Provided by an Ocean Common Carrier, published in July, establishes the requirement to file a documented export strategy. That rule was mandated by the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022.

While the final rule has been in effect for almost five months, approval for the Commission to collect export strategy filings was required from the Office of the Management and Budget. That was provided earlier this fall, clearing the way for establishing this reporting deadline.