Subscribe
Search

“American Cargo For American Ships Act” Introduced

March 11, 2025

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Ranking Member Salud Carbajal (CA-24) and Chair Mike Ezell (MS-04) introduced the bipartisan “American Cargo for American Ships Act” to strengthen U.S. Cargo preference laws and promote American economic growth.

The legislation aims to reduce the ongoing decline of U.S. flagged ships.

In 2022, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) testified before the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and highlighted the decline of U.S. flagged ships. Per MARAD, there were 106 ships in the foreign trade flying the U.S. flag in 2012. Four years later, there were just 77 vessels. Today, from that low point, it has grown back to 87.

The “American Cargo for American Ships Act” would increase cargo preference for all U.S. Department of Transportation cargoes to 100%. The Cargo Preference Act of 1954 requires that 50% of civilian agencies cargo and agricultural cargo be carried on U.S.-flag vessels – it is the maritime industry’s “Buy America” law. MARAD is the lead federal agency that manages cargo preference activities and compliance.

"American cargo transported by American ships bolsters our economy, creates more jobs, and protects our supply chains," said Carbajal. "I'm proud to introduce the American Cargo for American Ships Act that will ensure that our maritime workforce remains strong and competitive, safeguards our national security by reducing dependence on foreign vessels, and reinforces America's position as a global leader in trade and commerce."

"Ensuring that American cargo is transported on American ships with American crew is a matter of economic strength and domestic investment," Ezell said. "This bill prioritizes U.S. vessels and American jobs, reinforcing our maritime industry and reducing dependence on foreign shipping. I’m proud to introduce this legislation to support our domestic fleet, protect our supply chains, and keep America strong on the seas."

Organizations that support the act include: American Maritime Congress, American Maritime Officers, American Maritime Officers Service, American Roll-on Roll-off, International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association, Maritime Institute for Research and Industrial Development, Sailors Union of the Pacific, Seafarers International Union, Transportation Institute, U.S. Ocean, Waterman Logistics, Hapag Lloyd USA, American President Lines LLC.

Government Update Regulation Cargo Shipping

Related Logistics News

(Credit: USACE)

USACE Grants Permit for Reconstruction of Baltimore's Key...
DOE approves LNG export permit extension for Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC. Credit: Adobe Stock/vladsv

DOE OKs LNG Export Permit Extension for Golden Pass
AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG marks the start of their collaboration on the INEOS Project ONE with a shipment of OSBL modules to Antwerp. Credit: AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG Transports OSBL Modules
Copyright corlaffra/AdobeStock

Chinese Steel Pressured by Tariffs Globally
Copyright Lefteris Papaulakis/AdobeStock

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering...

US Aid Freeze Disrupts Mexican Port Anti-Narcotics Ops

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

InterManager Survey Targets On-Going Enclosed Space Risks

InterManager Survey Targets On-Going Enclosed Space Risks

“American Cargo For American Ships Act” Introduced

“American Cargo For American Ships Act” Introduced

Trade Tech Aims for UAE Security Filing Compliance

Trade Tech Aims for UAE Security Filing Compliance

BSM Pilot Project on Container Vessels Supports 'Diversity@Sea'

BSM Pilot Project on Container Vessels Supports 'Diversity@Sea'

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Owner says that the Russian captain arrested in UK ship accident is the one who was at fault.
France's InVivo is looking for Ukraine silos to trade grain after the war
Japan's major firms have agreed to large wage increases for the third consecutive year