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Aker Solutions Wins FEED Contract for Lithuania CO₂ Terminal

March 22, 2026

Credit: KN Energies
Credit: KN Energies

Aker Solutions has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by KN Energies to support the development of the company’s CO₂ transshipment terminal infrastructure project in Klaipėda, Lithuania.

The project forms part of the CCS Baltic Consortium, which aims to develop the first cross-border carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS) network in the Baltic region. The Klaipėda terminal infrastructure development is recognized as a project of common interest by the European Commission and is co-funded by the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Energy program.

The planned CO₂ transshipment terminal in Klaipėda is expected to have a capacity of approximately 2.8 million tonnes of CO₂ per year. The terminal will receive CO₂ from industrial sources in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as across the wider Baltic region, for temporary storage before being transported by ship to long-term geological storage sites located beneath the seabed in the North Sea.

As part of the FEED, Aker Solutions will build upon findings from previous phase technical evaluations to further refine the technical design specification of the planned infrastructure as well as evaluate potential expansion routes for the development.

Aker Solutions has been designing and delivering CO₂ infrastructure projects since the 1990s, with experience spanning the full CCS value chain, from carbon capture integration to CO₂ transport, terminal and hub infrastructure, and permanent storage. As a systems integrator, the company continues to advance technical solutions that enable the efficient and scalable development of CCS.

KN Energies is an international energy terminal operator enabling safe and reliable flows of liquid energy and liquefied natural gas across the Baltic Sea region.

The FEED phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026 and will involve more than 100 Aker Solutions employees from across Norway, India and the UK. The targeted commercial operational date for the Klaipėda CO₂ terminal is 2030, with a final investment decision planned for 2027.

LNG Coastal/Inland Infrastructure CO2

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