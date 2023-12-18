Subscribe
Aker Arctic CEO Suojanen to Step Down

December 18, 2023

“Developing, designing and building icebreaking vessels is very strong in Finland,” said Reko-Antti Suojanen, managing director at Aker Arctic Technology, an engineering company specializing in icebreakers. “We hold the position as the world leader in this segment.” From left: Aker Arctic Technology managing director, Reko-Antti Suojanen, with director of sales and marketing, Arto Uuskallio. (Photo: Eric Haun)
"Developing, designing and building icebreaking vessels is very strong in Finland," said Reko-Antti Suojanen, managing director at Aker Arctic Technology, an engineering company specializing in icebreakers. "We hold the position as the world leader in this segment." From left: Aker Arctic Technology managing director, Reko-Antti Suojanen, with director of sales and marketing, Arto Uuskallio. (Photo: Eric Haun)

Aker Arctic’s CEO Reko-Antti Suojanen announced he will leave his position in the company, while he and the Board of Aker Arctic have agreed that he will continue in his position as CEO until of January 31, 2024.

Suojanen has benn CEO of Aker Arctic for 10 years, and the Board has commenced the search process to hire his successor.  “We have developed and designed worldclass icebreakers and other ice going vessels and reached a position as the leading company in this segment. The company’s financial situation is excellent, the order book is good and most importantly the expertise of our employees is at very high level. The company has recently started to develop new solutions to the growing sustainable shipping market," Suojanen said. "I feel that now it is right time to do something else and start focusing on new challenges,"

“Reko has successfully led the company and its development. Under his leadership Aker Arctic has secured the position as leading designer for ice going vessels. The company has also expanded into new areas of expertise and enlarged its global coverage. The Board expresses its sincere thanks to Reko for these achievements and wishes him all the best for the future," said Chairman of the Board Mikael Mäkinen.

