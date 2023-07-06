Subscribe
Aegir Opens Office in Turkey

July 6, 2023

Image courtesy Aegir

AEGIR-Marine - which provides a wide range of parts and services for stern tube seals, (bow) thrusters, CPP's and azimuth thrusters - expanded its global reach stationing seven service engineers at its new office in Turkey.

The new office is located in Pendik Istanbal, opposite the shipyards in Tuzla area. AEGIR-Marine has invested heavily in the office to ensure that it is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals.

"We are excited to open our newest setup in Turkey and expand our global reach," said Jaap deLange, CEO of AEGIR-Marine. "Our goal is to be closer to our customers and provide them with the best possible service."

