Subscribe
Search

Advanced Polymer Coatings Starts Factory Expansion

January 23, 2024

Advanced Polymer Coatings President David Keehan. Image courtesy APC
Advanced Polymer Coatings President David Keehan. Image courtesy APC

Protective tank coatings manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) announced an expansion of its factory, an investment central to its plans to increase its market share of the chemical and product tanker markets.

APC President David Keehan said the renovation of its Avon, Ohio factory will almost double its size to 42,000 sq. ft., and a new automated manufacturing system will start production later this year, quadrupling manufacturing capacity of its MarineLINE protective cargo tank coating and ChemLINE products for rail and industrial clients.

Keehan said exports presently account for 75 percent of sales and will remain a key component to APC’s growth strategy. “We want to expand more into various markets globally,” he said. “We have a strong presence in China but see a lot of growth potential for MarineLINE and ChemLINE in many other parts of the world. For instance, Japanese ship owners and shipyards have preferred stainless steel tanks but we believe MarineLINE’s powerful advantages will attract more business.”

Contruction work begins at Advanced Polymer Coatings factory in Avon, Ohio. Image courtesy APC

People & Company News Coatings & Corrosion

Related Logistics News

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, a leading international logistics and transportation company, announces the appointment of Daniel Staples as its newest addition to the executive team. Image courtesy AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG

AsstrA appoints Staples as Middle East Regional Head
© grigvovan / Adobe Stock

Drone Attack: Russia Suspends Operations at Ust-Luga
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Container Rates Soar on Concerns of Prolonged Red Sea...
(Left to right) Darren Webster, Vice President, RJMI and Laura Donahue, Professional Services Manager, LR (Credit: Lloyd’s Register)

LR Greenlights Canadian Ship Recycling Facility’s...
Stinne Taiger Ivø appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO. Image courtesy BIMCO

Ivø Appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Hikes Shipping Rates Between Asia and...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Logistics News

Wiltshire Named Acting Director of Port Everglades

Wiltshire Named Acting Director of Port Everglades

First Containers Roll Through New Hamilton Rail Terminal

First Containers Roll Through New Hamilton Rail Terminal

DP World Expects Cost of Goods from Asia to Be Higher for Europe

DP World Expects Cost of Goods from Asia to Be Higher for Europe

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News