Subscribe
Search

AAPA Hosts Annual Legislative Summit in D.C.

March 17, 2025

AAPA's annual Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America's Ports is this week, March 18-20, in D.C. Credit: AAPA
AAPA's annual Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America's Ports is this week, March 18-20, in D.C. Credit: AAPA

This week, March 18-20, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) hosts its annual Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America's Ports in Washington, D.C. Sixty ports from across the country will be represented at the summit.

This port industry government affairs and advocacy forum convenes senior port executives from around the nation to discuss key issues to the maritime industry. The 2025 Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America's Ports will highlight many topics outlined in AAPA's Policy Agenda for the 119th Congress, including a dedicated panels on the negative impacts of tariffs as well as industry efforts to reshore the manufacture of cargo handling equipment.

The conference will also feature key notes from Federal Government officials and notable voices including:

  • Kellyanne Conway, Former Counselor to President Donald Trump;
  • Louis E. Sola, Chairman, Federal Maritime Commission;
  • Jennifer Homendy, Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board; and
  • Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Ports America Legislation

Related Logistics News

(Credit: MOL)

MOL Acquires LBC Tank Terminals
Methanol container ship "Laura Maersk" in the ports of Bremen. Image courtesy Ports of Bremen

Ports of Bremen are ‘Methanol-Ready’
Copyright Joa Souza/AdobeStock

Ocean Shipping Faces Uncertainty as Trade Threats Loom
Image Courtesy Xeneta

Proposed China Vessel Fees Come with Supply Chain Risks
Copyright Gudellaphoto/AdobeStock

Global Seaborne Iron Ore Trade will be Rocked by Guinea's...
Copyright Lefteris Papaulakis/AdobeStock

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

CK Hutchison Will Not Hold Earnings Conferences This Week

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Red Sea Insurance Rates Stay Firm as US Airstrikes Raise Fears for Ships
UK police given more time to question ship crash captain
Cuba's electric grid collapses leaving millions without power