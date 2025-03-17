AAPA Hosts Annual Legislative Summit in D.C.

This week, March 18-20, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) hosts its annual Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America's Ports in Washington, D.C. Sixty ports from across the country will be represented at the summit.

This port industry government affairs and advocacy forum convenes senior port executives from around the nation to discuss key issues to the maritime industry. The 2025 Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America's Ports will highlight many topics outlined in AAPA's Policy Agenda for the 119th Congress, including a dedicated panels on the negative impacts of tariffs as well as industry efforts to reshore the manufacture of cargo handling equipment.

The conference will also feature key notes from Federal Government officials and notable voices including: