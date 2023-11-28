Subscribe
Search

DP World Says Hackers Stole Australian Ports Employee Data

November 28, 2023

Source: DP World
Source: DP World

DP World Australia, one of the country's largest ports operators, said on Tuesday hackers had accessed files containing personal details of employees after a cyber incident early this month forced it to suspend operations for three days.

The breach, spotted on November 10, crippled operations at the company, which manages about 40% of the goods that flow in and out of Australia, affecting its container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Western Australia's Fremantle.

"While the investigation has shown that customer data was not affected, some of the impacted data includes the personal information of current and previous employees," the company, part of Dubai's state-owned DP World, said in a statement.

State-sponsored cyber groups and hackers have stepped up their assault on Australia's critical infrastructure, businesses and homes, a government report released recently showed, with one attack happening every six minutes.

DP World did not provide any details about the perpetrators but said its investigation confirmed the incident was confined to its Australian operations and did not impact any other markets where the company operates.

No ransomware was found or deployed within the DP World Australia network, the company said.

After spotting the breach, DP World, one of a handful of stevedore industry players in Australia, disconnected from the internet, significantly impacting freight movements.

The company said it had cleared the backlog of more than 30,000 containers by November 20.

(Reuters - Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Ports Cyber Security

Related Logistics News

© jdross75 / Adobe Stock

Panama Port Blockade Keeps Supplies from First Quantum...
The agreement was signed by Fincantieri's CEO and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero and ADSP President Vincenzo Garofalo. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Set to Grow Its Shipbuilding Footprint in...
(File photo: Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC)

Cashman Wins $29 Million Contract for Baltimore Dredging
© druid007 / Adobe Stock

Tanzania Inks Deals with DP World to Operate Dar es Salaam...
Source: ICTSI

Ground Broken on ICTSI’s East Java Project
(Photo: Shell Marine)

Shell Supplying LNG Fuel for MSC Cruise Ships

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Wabtec, Marinsa Win 20-Engine Deal for New Panama Canal Tugboats

Wabtec, Marinsa Win 20-Engine Deal for New Panama Canal Tugboats

ONE Launches West India North America (WIN) Service

ONE Launches West India North America (WIN) Service

DP World Says Hackers Stole Australian Ports Employee Data

DP World Says Hackers Stole Australian Ports Employee Data

Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port Chooses Lhyfe for Hydrogen Project

Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port Chooses Lhyfe for Hydrogen Project

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News