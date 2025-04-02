DP World Cochin Sets an All-Time Record, Surpassing 800,000 TEU

DP World’s Container Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin has set an all-time high-volume record in FY 2024-25, handling 834,665 TEUs, registering around 11% year-on-year growth. The earlier record was 754,237 TEUS achieved in the previous financial year. The transshipment volume also set a new record at 169,562 TEUS. Volume records were also set across various business segments, including foreign exports, coastal exports, reefer volumes, and the highest single-vessel volume transaction. DP World Cochin recorded one of the highest number of vessels calls per annum in South and East India at 640.

In the FY 2024-25, DP World Cochin has significantly expanded its capacity with strategic infrastructure upgrades, including the introduction of new Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, electrified Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (e-RTGs), and an expanded yard space—boosting the terminal’s total capacity to ~ 1.4 million TEUs. The terminal’s power infrastructure upgrades from 3 MVA to 5 MVA ensures seamless operations during peak demand, while the 100% electrification of yard cranes along with the in-house solar plant reduces the carbon footprint for cargo, offering customers a sustainability-driven competitive edge. DP World also handled multiple Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) over 350 meters in length in the past year, demonstrating its ability to accommodate growing trade volumes.

Additionally, Kerala’s first Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ)—India’s only such facility within a major port—has achieved a significant milestone by handling 2,255 metric tons of cargo in FY2024-25.

DP World Cochin offers direct mainline (mother vessel) connectivity to key regions, including the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East. This enables 50% of the cargo to be transported directly on mother vessels, bypassing congested hubs and significantly reducing transit time.