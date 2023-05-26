DP World Cut Carbon Emissions by 5% in 2022

DP World cut direct carbon emissions from its global operations by 5% last year, according to its latest Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report, reflecting progress towards its 2040 carbon neutral target.

The ESG report, published Friday, has been developed in accordance with the latest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Over the course of 2022, DP World has tightened its ESG Governance and Risk Management framework, launched an Executive Sustainability Council to provide strategic guidance on the Group’s sustainability strategy and ESG metrics, integrated ESG as a risk into our corporate enterprise risk register, and published its first stand-alone ESG Report c 2021.

Maha AlQattan, Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer, DP World, said, “At DP World, we believe in enabling resilience, and building a smart and sustainable future that generates long-term societal impact. In 2022 we saw continued global headwinds but that challenged us to push new frontiers of collaboration. I’m proud that we have cut our direct carbon emissions by 5%, and significantly increased our community contributions. We recognize our impact and are continuing to look at how we use our resources responsibly, on issues from education to WASH infrastructure, in line with our clear roadmap for the future.”

DP World has already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero carbon by 2050 in line with the UAE’s 2050 net zero.

In November at COP 27, the chairman announced that DP World had joined the Green Shipping Challenge and committed to investing up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years. DP World has also entered a strategic partnership with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and joined the UN Global Compact’s Think Lab on Just Transition.