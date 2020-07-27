28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 27, 2020

DP World Acquires Majority Stake in UNICO Logistics

(Photo: DP World)

(Photo: DP World)

Dubai-based DP World said it has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea's UNICO Logistics Co. Ltd. as the firm continues its expansion across the worldwide end-to-end logistics supply chain. The transaction, subject to regulatory clearances, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Established in 2002 by H.J. Park and headquartered in South Korea, UNICO is one of the largest independent NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) in South Korea, with a global footprint of 25 subsidiaries in 20 countries. The multimodal transport specialist has a strong market position in the transcontinental rail freight market between East-Asia and Central-Asia and Russia, in particular on the Trans-Siberian Railway (TSR) and Trans China Railway (TCR).

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said, "DP World's vision is to become the leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. By integrating Unico into our worldwide network we will be able to offer better service to our customers in South Korea and beyond. These new services further strengthen our logistics capabilities, which we are combining with our maritime services operations and our worldwide network of ports and terminals."

H.J. Park, President and CEO, UNICO Logistics Co. Ltd., said, "UNICO has delivered significant growth over the years and we are proud of our success but we believe this partnership with DP World will allow us to take the business to the next stage of its growth. Being part of DP World will allow us to develop further from the Group's deep relationship with end-customers and wide global network. We look forward to a prosperous future together."

Related News

© Sono Creative/AdobeStock

Congress Responds to COVID19 and Other Challenges for the Maritime Industry

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 Image: European Union

EU to Launch Ocean Tracker

 The APL England lost at least 50 containers in heavy seas off the coast of Australia in May 2020. (Photo: Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

Container Losses in the Rolling Seas

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int