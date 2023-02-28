Wilson Sons Taps ABB for Port Efficiency Tools

Wilson Sons selected ABB’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system for ship-to-shore (STS) gantry cranes at Rio Grande container terminal, including the QuayPro module to digitalize container stowage confirmation processes. The company has been using ABB’s automated gate systems both at its Rio Grande and Salvador container terminals since 2013. Adding Crane OCR with QuayPro to the existing gate system supports their vision to automate and digitalize terminal processes.

The ABB Crane OCR solution automates the process of capturing data as containers are loaded and discharged by STS cranes. Using ABB’s AI imaging technology, the system captures container numbers, ISO codes, door orientation, bolt seal presence and hazardous material labels, as well as recording images for damage inspection purposes. With the exception management system clerks can correct or adjust transactions in real time from a remote location. The solution also includes ABB MatchMaker which identifies the terminal trucks, allowing for the automated handoff between crane and terminal vehicles.