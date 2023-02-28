Subscribe
Search

Wilson Sons Taps ABB for Port Efficiency Tools

February 28, 2023

Rio Grande container terminal will use ABB Crane OCR to improve data quality and efficiency. Image courtesy Wilson Sons
Rio Grande container terminal will use ABB Crane OCR to improve data quality and efficiency. Image courtesy Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons selected ABB’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system for ship-to-shore (STS) gantry cranes at Rio Grande container terminal, including the QuayPro module to digitalize container stowage confirmation processes. The company has been using ABB’s automated gate systems both at its Rio Grande and Salvador container terminals since 2013. Adding Crane OCR with QuayPro to the existing gate system supports their vision to automate and digitalize terminal processes.

The ABB Crane OCR solution automates the process of capturing data as containers are loaded and discharged by STS cranes. Using ABB’s AI imaging technology, the system captures container numbers, ISO codes, door orientation, bolt seal presence and hazardous material labels, as well as recording images for damage inspection purposes. With the exception management system clerks can correct or adjust transactions in real time from a remote location. The solution also includes ABB MatchMaker which identifies the terminal trucks, allowing for the automated handoff between crane and terminal vehicles.

Technology Ports Logistics Automation Digitalization Americas Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

© Jezper / Adobe Stock

Former Amazon Exec Aims to Repeat Logistics Growth at...
Source: BIMCO

A Toll of War: Ukraine’s Dry Bulk Exports Plunge 77.8%
© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

Container Volume Slips at Port Houston
© Joachim Hinne / MarineTraffic.com

First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
Image courtesy Singaport MPA

Tuas Port Phase 1 Reclamation Project gets Engineering...
Sorting out infrastructure, ports and logistics issues will be key as the offshore wind industry scales up to meet the United States’ ambitious targets. (© Solosupremoira / Adobe Stock)

Ports & Logistics: Building A New Energy Industry


Trending Logistics News

© Amarinj / Adobe Stock

Brazil's FTS Group Wins Auction for Paranagua Port...
Ports

US Retailers' Ocean Shipping Price Woes Ending as New...
Containerships

Interview

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

Name & Shame: The Story Behind Xeneta’s Carbon Emission Index Tool

Name & Shame: The Story Behind Xeneta’s Carbon Emission Index Tool

Logistics News

Former Amazon Exec Aims to Repeat Logistics Growth at Flexport

Former Amazon Exec Aims to Repeat Logistics Growth at Flexport

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd Ink LNG Supply Deal

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd Ink LNG Supply Deal

How Cross-docking and Drayage Add Value to Shipping Operations

How Cross-docking and Drayage Add Value to Shipping Operations

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News