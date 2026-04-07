Wilson Sons to Represent Brazilian Port Industry at Intermodal South America

Wilson Sons operates in the port and shipping logistics industry throughout Brazil, boasting more than 188 years of experience. They offer solutions to over 5,000 clients, including shipowners, importers and exporters, the offshore energy industry, renewable energy projects, the agribusiness sector, as well as other players across various economic segments. Engaged in the continuous pursuit of new technologies, Wilson Sons will participate in Intermodal South America, April 14-16, at exhibition stand E095, in Distrito Anhembi, São Paulo (SP).

Wilson Sons' businesses include two container terminals (in Bahia and in Rio Grande do Sul), more than 80 tugboats operating along the Brazilian coast, a shipyard in Guarujá (São Paulo) in the Santos port complex, two offshore support bases in Guanabara Bay (Rio de Janeiro), a bonded logistics center in Santo André (São Paulo), and a shipping agency with representatives in Europe and an office in China.

The two terminal facilities owned by Wilson Sons are capable of operating New Panamax ships. Rio Grande Container Terminal, based in Rio Grande do Sul (RS), is the most automated in the country, with infrastructure to operate as the Southern Cone’s port and shipping hub. The Salvador Container Terminal enables the expansion of exports and imports for companies based in Bahia and in the Northeast, thereby connecting the region to the main global markets (USA, Europe, and Asia) and to the rest of the country via coastal shipping.

In January, Wilson Sons launched the tugboat WS Halcyon. It is the first of a new series of three high-powered tugs. Built at the company’s shipyard in Guarujá, WS Halcyon is a class 2312 tug (23 meters long and 12 meters wide) with azimuth propulsion and 70 tons of bollard pull. It is capable of supporting New Panamax ships on docking and undocking maneuvers in Brazil's main ports. Two more 2312 class tugboats are being built at the Wilson Sons shipyard, with delivery scheduled for 2026.