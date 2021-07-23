28892 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, July 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 23, 2021

Westshore to Provide Port Services for BHP's Jansen Potash Mine

Jansen Mine Shaft - the Jansen Project, located 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan/Credit: BHP

Canadian firm Westshore Terminals said Thursday it had executed a deal with BHP Canada Inc., a subsidiary of BHP Group, to provide port services to BHP’s proposed Jansen Potash Mine in Saskatchewan. 

The agreement is subject to approval by the Board of BHP and execution by BHP, after which the agreement would still be conditional on BHP making a final investment decision on Stage 1 of the Jansen Project. 

These decisions are entirely within the discretion of BHP, Westshore said  Thursday.

If the Jansen Project does proceed, the agreement requires Westshore to handle potash for BHP for a term to 2051, subject to extension. It also requires Westshore to construct the necessary infrastructure to handle potash at Westshore’s Roberts Bank Terminal by 2026, with BHP funding
the construction.

"If BHP announces a final decision to proceed with the Jansen Stage 1 Project, the BHP-Westshore agreement will become binding on BHP, at which time Westshore will provide further details concerning the agreement," the company said.

Potash is a potassium-rich salt mainly used in fertilizer to improve the quality and yield of agricultural production

