Subscribe
Search

US West Coast Port Labor Unrest Continues Amid Pay Quarrel

June 5, 2023

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

The largest terminal at Southern California's Port of Long Beach closed on Monday as dockworkers who have been working without a contract since July rally for better pay.

The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest U.S. container terminal and a key trade gateway. Monday's closures followed similar disruptions on Friday in Oakland, California.

Total Terminals International LLC (TTI) in a notice to customers said all appointments were canceled for the first gate shift. Mediterranean Shipping Company SA (MSC), the world's largest container shipping line, owns a majority stake in the terminal.

Representatives from TTI and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), representing some 22,000 West Coast dockworkers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TTI decided to close on Monday "based on its own operational needs," said port spokesperson Lee Peterson, who added that the port's other terminals were operating and that cargo was moving.

Contract talks between the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) and the ILWU have stretched into their 13th month.

ILWU workers were vital to keeping goods moving during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and want to be compensated for putting their lives at risk during that time, when ocean carriers like MSC were reaping record profits. Many West Coast terminals are fully or partly owned by those shipping companies.


(Reuters - Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Will Dunham)

Legal Ports Americas Containers & Breakbulk North Americas

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Approves Plan for Green Terminal Upgrades
© Aleksandr Lesik / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Says Russia Prevents Black Sea Grain Deal Port...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Georgia Ports Authority Board Elects New Officers
(Photo: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals to Invest $1 Billion in Brazilian Terminals...
© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Depot Opened in Port of Mobile

Record US Crude Exports, Rising Shale Output Boosts Oil...


Trending Logistics News

©Grand Isle LNG

Plans Announced for LNG Export Facility in U.S. Gulf of...
Offshore
Image courtesy Armach Robotics

Armach’s Robot Hull Cleaning Service Takes Next Steps...
Technology

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Global Freight Cycle May Have Reached Lowest Point

Global Freight Cycle May Have Reached Lowest Point

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

Retailers, Manufacturers Urge White House to Mediate in West Coast Ports Labor Dispute

Retailers, Manufacturers Urge White House to Mediate in West Coast Ports Labor Dispute

Ports in China's Oil Hub Shandong Scrutinizing Old Tankers

Ports in China's Oil Hub Shandong Scrutinizing Old Tankers

US West Coast Port Labor Unrest Continues Amid Pay Quarrel

US West Coast Port Labor Unrest Continues Amid Pay Quarrel

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year Record

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year Record

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News