Washington State Awards $26.5 Million for Port Electrification Projects

August 26, 2024

© IanDewarPhotography / Adobe Stock
Eleven ports in Washington have been awarded a total of $26.5 million to electrify their operations, a move aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions by over 140,000 metric tons over the next decade. This funding marks the inaugural round of grants from the Port Electrification Grant Program, established by the Legislature in 2023 and financed through Washington’s Climate Commitment Act.

The grant program, which was open to all 75 public ports in the state, is part of a broader initiative to tackle carbon emissions in the transportation sector, the largest source of pollution in Washington.

This year's grants will support projects focused on two main areas: (1) Developing shore power infrastructure to enable ships to use clean electricity while docked, rather than relying on onboard diesel engines, and (2) Installing electric vehicle chargers and acquiring electric vehicles, including drayage trucks for transporting cargo within port facilities.

Following a competitive review process, grant awards were presented to:

  • Northwest Seaport Alliance ($2.6 million for shore power planning).
  • Port of Anacortes ($1.03 million for shore power and zero emission equipment).
  • Port of Bellingham ($2.8 million for shore power).
  • Port of Benton ($ 2.7 million for shore power).
  • Port of Edmonds ($1.5 million for shore power).
  • Port of Everett ($4.3 million for shore power, electric trucks and cleaner generators).
  • Port of Friday Harbor ($7 million for shore power and electric trucks).
  • Port of Kalama ($1.4 million for an electric boat dock).
  • Port of Port Angeles ($525,408 for shore power and electric cargo equipment).
  • Port of Ridgefield ($1.2 million for electric vehicle chargers).
  • Port of Seattle ($1 million for shore power).
Logistics News

Meet the CTO: Dr. Gunnar Stiesch, MAN Energy Solutions

Meet the CTO: Dr. Gunnar Stiesch, MAN Energy Solutions

